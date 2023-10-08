PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Trazon Connley threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third as Prairie View A&M pulled away from winless Mississippi Valley State for a 31-12 victory on Saturday night.

The Panthers bounced back from 35-20 loss to Grambling State to earn their third Southwestern Athletic Conference contest in four starts.

After trading first-quarter field goals, Connley put Prairie View (3-3, 3-1) on top for good with a 74-yard touchdown pass to Shemar Savage midway through the second quarter. Connor Wisham punched in from the 2 to make it 17-3 at halftime.

The Delta Devils (0-5, 0-2) got a second field goal to start the third quarter, but Connley hit Tre’jon Spiller for a 28-yard touchdown then ran 18 yards for a fourth-quarter score to make it 31-6.

Connley was 11-of-18 passing for 259 yards and carried 11 times for 32. Wisham added 79 yards rushing on five carries.

Ty’Jarian Williams completed 18 of 31 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown to lead Mississippi Valley State, but the Delta Devils managed just 48 yards rushing.