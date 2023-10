JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State football heads to the Delta this week for a battle with Mississippi Valley.

The Tigers come off a loss to Alabama State, while MVSU got their first win of the season last Saturday over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

JSU’s head coach T.C. Taylor says the team needs to be ready to play, because Valley will fight for 4 quarters.

The game kicks off at 2 p.m. in Itta Bena, MS.