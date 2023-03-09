BIRMINHAM, Al. (WJTV)- Jackson State is off to the semifinals of the SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament after beating Prairie View A&M in overtime 62-60.

Ken Evans scored 22 points and Romelle Mansel added four in the overtime.

Evans missed a fast-break dunk late in overtime and Prairie View raced the other way with 14 seconds left, but Tekorian Smith was off the mark on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Evans also added seven rebounds for the Tigers (14-18). Mansel scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds and six blocks.

William Douglas led the Panthers (13-19) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Braden Bell added 12 points and seven rebounds for Prairie View A&M. Smith also had 10 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.