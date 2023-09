JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State is hoping to rebound off a loss to FAMU with a win versus a longtime rival.

This Saturday the Tigers head on the road to play Southern in the BoomBox Classic.

JSU (1-1 this season) beat Southern twice in the 2022 season, including one of those games being in the SWAC Championship.

Tigers head coach T.C. Taylor says Jackson State gets everyone’s best shot because of their recent succes.

JSU vs. Southern kicks off at 6 p.m..