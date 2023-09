JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State is once again on the road this weekend when they travel to play Texas State.

The Tigers are currently 2-1, but now have a tough test with an FBS opponent.

JSU has yet to play a true-home game yet.

Head coach T.C. Taylor says this will be a big test for the Tigers heading into the main part of their SWAC season.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. central time.