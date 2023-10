JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State prepares for their Homecoming Game against Alabama State.

Last season the Tigers beat the Hornets, but it was the postgame comments and scuffle at midfield that caused a stir.

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. made disparaging remarks about former JSU head coach Deion Sanders.

The current head coach T.C. Taylor says the team remembers the quotes, but are focused on the game itself.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. at the Vet.