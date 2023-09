LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- A former Alcorn State great who played and coached in the NFL returned to Lorman to watch his first ASU game in-person in over 40 years.

Leslie Frazier helped with the coin toss for the Braves game with McNeese State this past Saturday.

Frazier played for the Braves from 1978-1980 before playing for the Chicago Bears and coaching for numerous teams.