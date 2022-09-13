HOUSTON (CW39) – This Saturday’s game between Texas Southern University and Southern University will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO.

Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns CW39 Houston.

HBCU GO will also broadcast the Oct. 1 game between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M, as well as Texas Southern’s game at Alabama A&M on Nov. 19.

“Allen Media Group is thrilled that the CBS O&O stations have joined our excellent group of broadcast television station partners to increase the reach of HBCU GO’s high-quality sports programming,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We are proud to amplify these amazing athletes and HBCUs, while at the same time helping to finance the education of these young adults. Now sports fans across the country will have access to best-in-class games from America’s HBCUs.”

The 2022 HBCU football schedule can be found below.

Sept. 10 Albany State at Florida A&M

Sept. 17 Southern vs. Texas Southern

Sept. 24 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State

Oct. 1 Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M

Oct. 8 Grambling State at Alabama A&M

Oct. 15 Florida A&M at Grambling State

Oct. 22 Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State

Oct. 29 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M

Nov. 5 Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman

Nov. 12 Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn State

Nov. 19 Texas Southern at Alabama A&M