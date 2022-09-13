HOUSTON (KIAH) – Game day isn’t just about which jersey you’re wearing anymore. It’s also about your game day fit, the suit you wear as you arrive at the stadium and Texas Southern is showing out this season.

Athletes have taken the this walk and turned it into a runway by showing just a little bit a of personality with their fashion choices. We’ve already seen it in the first couple weeks of the college football season.

At Texas Southern the players got a little help from a famous alum, Michael Strahan, who collaborated with the university to give the players each a custom suit.

“These Michael Strahan™ for Men’s Wearhouse suits are customized to represent Texas Southern University in every stitch,” said Kevin Granger, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “As we’ve gone through the process of fitting and trying on, we’ve seen the confidence these suits evoke in our student-athletes. It is our hope to see that same confidence translate onto the playing field, into the classroom and beyond.”

QB Andrew Body shows off custom TSU lining (Courtesy TSU)

Preparing to get suits for 129 people, including student-athletes and coaches, complete with custom TSU lining, entailed a Michael Strahan™ pop-up fitting on campus with the Men’s Wearhouse tailoring team in July.

Jacorey Howard, RB, senior (Courtesy TSU)

“Michael has been a longstanding, exceptional partner to Men’s Wearhouse, so when he approached us with this initiative, we were thrilled to have an opportunity to continue our support of HBCUs together,” said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands. “We were especially excited to create something custom for these TSU students, by helping them feel great so they can perform their best on game day and other significant milestones throughout their lives.”

The team will wear the suits to every game this season, home and away.