HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Deshaun Watson watch continues, as four teams wait to see if he has made up his mind.

Two days after making its recruiting pitch to Watson, the Cleveland Browns are still awaiting word from the controversial Houston Texans quarterback, who is considering at least three other teams before agreeing to a trade.

Watson has already heard pitches from the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers on Monday and had a meeting in Atlanta with the Falcons on Wednesday, who have reportedly already made a trade offer to Houston for Watson.

All four teams are willing to part with three first-round draft picks and maybe more to land the three-time Pro Bowler.

But Watson has control in where he wants to go because of the no-trade clause in his contract with Houston, meaning he could nix any deal the Texans make with a team he does not want to play for.

One report says that Watson is “incredibly torn” on what team he wants to play for and there is no timetable set for when a decision will be made.

So, for right now, Watson remains a Texan while he is jammed with legal issues. Although he will not be indicted by Harris County for any sexual misconduct crimes, he was deposed on Tuesday as he deals with 22 civil lawsuits from women who accuse him of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Meanwhile, the Texans reportedly made a couple of roster moves by re-signing running back Royce Freeman to a one-year deal and safety Eric Murray to a two-year deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.