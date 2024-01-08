HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship approaches, Downtown Houston is livening up the city to draw fans toward the exciting series of events happening this weekend.

Commissioned by Downtown Houston+, Up Art Studio has strategically placed six football-themed paintings starting at McKinney Street, guiding enthusiasts toward George R. Brown Convention Center where festivities will take place from Friday, Jan. 5 through Monday, January 8.



The striking football paintings will also feature QR codes providing information about fun downtown entertainment and events leading up to the Championship (click here to learn more). Visitors can explore the sidewalk art display at the locations listed below:

Corner of McKinney at Main St | McKinney Place Garage

Corner of McKinney at Fannin | 2 Houston Center

Corner of McKinney at San Jacinto | The Highlight at Houston Center

Corner of McKinney at Caroline | The Highlight at Houston Center

Corner of McKinney at Austin – Left Side | The Highlight at Houston Center

Corner of McKinney at Austin – Right Side | Fulbright Tower

Courtesy: Commissioned by Downtown Houston+, Up Art Studio