HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby is out, according to reports on Monday morning.

Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported Easterby had been let go by the team.

Easterby, who moved up the ranks in 2019 to become a top executive with the team, was one of the top people who was close to team CEO Cal McNair. Easterby is credited with helping McNair to hire general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith.

However, NFL Media reported that Easterby has not been intimately involved in key team decisions for a while.

Easterby’s religious and positive demeanor rubbed some in the front office the wrong way. Most of that came out in a Sports Illustrated story back in December 2020. He was also key in decisions to trade then-all-pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, as well as releasing defensive end J.J. Watt.

The question is that is the move to let Easterby go a sign that the Texans are going to further shake up the team, or is it a one-off move to let go a controversial figure that has been a part of the team.