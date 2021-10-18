Texans fall to Colts 31-3, losing streak at five games

Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes for a touchdown against Houston Texans’ Lonnie Johnson (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for two more scores and the Indianapolis defense protected a big second-half lead to help the Colts put away Houston 31-3.

Indy has won two of three since opening the season with three straight losses. The Texans have lost five straight overall and six of the last seven in the series.

Houston Texans’ Chris Moore (15) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts’ Kwity Paye (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

But they never had a chance after Wentz threw a 28-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox for a 17-3 third-quarter. Taylor made it 24-3 on a 4-yard scoring run.

The lone Texans score came as kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn connected on a 31-yard field goal attempt to conclude a 13-play, 62-yard drive in the second quarter, cutting the Colts lead to 10-3.

But the Houston offense was held back thanks to penalties and turnovers, as quarterback Davis Mills threw two interceptions in the game. He was 29-of-43 for 243 yards.

The Texans, now 1-5 and tied for third place with Jacksonville in the AFC South, will next face Arizona on Sunday.