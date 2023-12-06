HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texans defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after getting two interceptions in Houston’s win over Denver on Sunday.

Stingley also had one tackle and four pass breakups in the Texans’ thrilling 22-17 win over the Broncos at NRG Stadium that kept Houston in the AFC playoff hunt.

Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans, left, congratulates cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) after Stingley made an interception against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., center, intercepts a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Both of Stingley’s interceptions came in the second half, with the second one leading to what would become the go-ahead touchdown for the Texans.

He became the only NFL player to get four interceptions in a three-game span so far this season. He had an interception against Jacksonville on Nov. 26 and has played in the last

The Texans (7-5) will head to New Jersey on Sunday to face the New York Jets at noon.