Houston Texans rookie defensive end Dylan Horton is stepping away from the team because of an undisclosed “personal health matter.”

Horton announced the news in a statement released by the team Wednesday.

“I’m currently dealing with a personal health matter that will keep me away from the team for an indefinite period of time,” he said in the statement. “I want to thank my family, my teammates and the entire Houston Texans organization for the support and care they have already provided me. I will provide updates from time to time, but my main focus right now is on my health and recovery.”

Horton was a fourth-round pick in the draft after playing collegiately at both New Mexico and TCU.

He has appeared in 10 games this season and has 13 tackles, two quarterback hits and has recovered a fumble. The 23-year-old had a season-high three tackles in Sunday’s win 21-16 win over Arizona.