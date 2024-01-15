HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans are the only Texas team left standing in the NFL Playoffs after the Wild Card round.

The Dallas Cowboys fell in their NFC Wild Card game at home Sunday in a 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Arlington.

The Cowboys’ loss comes a day after the Texans punched their ticket to the AFC Divisional Round with a 45-14 win over the Browns.

But the Texans still must wait one more day to find out who they play next, which depends on the outcome of Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Buffalo.

If the Bills win, then the Texans will travel to Baltimore to face the top-seeded Ravens. If the Steelers win, then Houston will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

At least the time of the Texans’ game is set: no matter if it is against the Ravens or the Chiefs, the Texans will play their Divisional playoff game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Central time.