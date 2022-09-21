HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans placed center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday.

Coach Lovie Smith said last Wednesday that Britt was out for personal reasons and he remained out all week. Britt also missed Sunday’s game at Denver.

Asked on Monday if he would be back this week, Smith said he didn’t know and he didn’t provide details on why Britt was out.

Britt is in his second year with the Texans after spending the first six years of his career with the Seahawks. He started 11 games last season and started Houston’s opener against the Colts this year.

With Britt out, the Texans will look to Scott Quessenberry to take his place. Quessenberry, who is in his first year in Houston after four seasons with the Chargers, started Sunday.

Also on Tuesday, the Texans placed linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis on the injured list after he sustained a groin injury against the Broncos. Pierre-Louis is a nine-year veteran who is in his second year with the Texans.