HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham, who led the whole NFL in tackles last season, will be put on waivers on Wednesday, according to several reports.
Cunningham missed last Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts because he was late for a COVID-19 test, according to reports. It was the second game that he missed due to disciplinary reasons.
This season, Cunningham has 67 tackles, which is second on the Texans behind linebacker Kamu Grugier Hill.
The Texans (2-10) face Seattle at home on Sunday.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.