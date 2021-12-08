HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham, who led the whole NFL in tackles last season, will be put on waivers on Wednesday, according to several reports.

Cunningham missed last Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts because he was late for a COVID-19 test, according to reports. It was the second game that he missed due to disciplinary reasons.

This season, Cunningham has 67 tackles, which is second on the Texans behind linebacker Kamu Grugier Hill.

David Culley on cutting Zach Cunningham: 'We have standards. I didn't feel like those standards were being met consistently. It wasn't tough at all. It's about the team. It's not about one individual player' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 8, 2021

The Texans (2-10) face Seattle at home on Sunday.