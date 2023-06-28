HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans have released the times for their 2023 training camp, and what practice dates will be open to fans.

Camp will begin on Wednesday, July 26, with the first practice day open to fans on Friday, July 28. Other dates open to fans include Sunday, July 30; Friday, August 4; Saturday, August 5; Tuesday, August 8; Sunday, August 13; Wednesday, August 16; and Thursday, August 17.

All practices will begin at approximately 9 a.m. except for Saturday, August 5 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, August 12 at 3:45 p.m. and Wednesday, August 30 at 3:45 p.m. Additionally, joint practices will take place on August 16-17 in Houston with the Miami Dolphins and August 24-25 in New Orleans with the Saints.

Fans can get their free tickets to Texans practices beginning Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster.com. There will be a limited number of tickets available per day and it is anticipated tickets will go quickly. Season ticket members will receive an email with further details on their registration.

For more information, visit the Texans’ 2023 Training Camp page.