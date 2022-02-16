HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans are still trying to figure out what to do with embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson as they head into the 2022 offseason.

But general manager Nick Caserio is keeping all options open on what to do with the former star quarterback.

Caserio appeared on the Jim Rome radio show on Tuesday and said that he continues to take things “day-to-day” with Watson but wouldn’t say if or when he will trade the fourth-year signal-caller.

“At some point, all parties involved are hopeful for a resolution,” Caserio told Rome. “We’re probably not at that point yet, so we’re going to take our time, and ultimately, my responsibility is to do what’s best for the football team by ownership and the coaching staff and our players.”

Lovie Smith, the Texans’ defensive coordinator who was promoted to head coach, said earlier this week that he hoped the team and Watson can find a resolution to the stalemate “as soon as possible.”

Watson, who is facing 22 different sexual misconduct claims in civil court, has asked to be traded since the 2021 offseason. But due to a criminal investigation into those sexual misconduct claims, Watson was inactive for the whole 2021 season, basically being paid by the Texans to stay home.

Rumors were floating everywhere of Watson being dealt to Miami or Carolina throughout the season up to the trade deadline, but Caserio didn’t pull the trigger. Another factor is that Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, allowing him to pick what team he wants to be traded to.

But now that the offseason is here, the Texans will hear from more teams about Watson’s services. Some of the teams rumored to be interested include

“We’ll have discussions with teams and different points about a lot of different things, especially when we get closer to the (draft) combine,” Caserio said to Rome.

But the real decision comes when Watson’s legal troubles are rectified, either by settling his civil cases or not facing criminal charges or facing an indictment. And there’s no timetable on when any of that will happen.