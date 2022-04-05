HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans will hold a party for the 2022 NFL Draft at Miller Outdoor Theatre that will be free to the public.

The draft will be on Thursday, April 28 beginning at 7 p.m., although fans will be able to enjoy some activities near the theatre beginning at 3 p.m.

The party will have special appearances by current Texans players, food and drink options, a live DJ, photo opportunities and draft merchandise.

The Fan Zone will have activities for the whole family, while the party will have coverage of the first round of the NFL draft, in which the Texans have two picks in the round at No. 3 and No. 13.

Head coach Lovie Smith will be a part of a Zoom call to the party, along with the team’s draft picks.

All fans will have access to sit and enjoy the Miller Outdoor Theatre lawn. There is also limited seating available for Season Ticket, Club and Texans LUXE Members, and Corporate Partners on a first-come, first-served basis.

For an upgraded draft party experience, fans can purchase a Red Zone seat with proceeds benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation.

Free parking will be available in parking lots at and around Hermann Park. Fans are also encouraged to utilize ridesharing services or the METRORail, which offers a convenient stop at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.houstontexans.com/draftparty.