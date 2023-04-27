HOUSTON (KIAH) — With a record of 3-13-1 last season, it’s safe to say the Houston Texans could use some more talent.

That’s exactly what they’ll look to add starting Thursday night as the three-day NFL Draft begins.

The team is hosting a watch party so fans can gather together to celebrate — or complain about — which college players the Texans select.

The party at the Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park opens at 4 p.m. and features performances by artists including Slim Thug.

Toro, the Texans mascot, will attend as will the Texans cheerleaders.

Tickets priced at $175 in the TDECU Red Zone are sold out, and the theatre’s built-in seats are reserved for season ticket holders and other selected people.

But the lawn area is open to the public and free to access.

The Texans have the number two overall pick in the NFL Draft which begins at 7 p.m. from Kansas City.

A Texans super fan, who goes by the name Two Can Dan, made the trip to Missouri to watch the draft in person.

“Texans are going to do it man,” he said. “We’ve got so many — we’ve got a plethora of picks. We’re going to make something happen man.”