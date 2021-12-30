HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was named a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Thursday.

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The finalists, featuring four players from each conference, are Cooks, quarterback Josh Allen (Buffalo), defensive back Jason McCourty (Miami) and wide receiver Matthew Slater (New England) in the AFC, and linebacker Lavonte David (Tampa Bay), defensive end Cameron Jordan (New Orleans), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco) and wide receiver WR Adam Thielen (Minnesota) in the NFC.

Over his eight-year career, Cooks has exemplified sportsmanship, integrity and respect for both his opponents and the game through his consistent effort and leadership on the field. Since being drafted in the first round (20th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft, Cooks has appeared in 117 contests with 105 starts, compiling 563 receptions for 7,825 yards and 45 touchdowns, while also adding 48 rush attempts for 302 yards and an additional two scores.

Cooks is one of just four players in NFL history to record at least three seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards and seven touchdowns before turning 25, and also became the first player in NFL annals to notch three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons on three different teams.

Last season, he joined Brandon Marshall as the only players in NFL history to tally 1,000-yard seasons with four different seasons, while sitting just 55 yards away in 2021 from a second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign with the Texans and sixth overall.

Cooks’ leadership has been recognized numerous times by Texans Head Coach David Culley, saying “He’s a guy that our players trust, and not only just because of the kind of player he is, but the kind of person he is.”