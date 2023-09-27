(AP) — Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman will miss the remainder of the regular season with a right foot injury he sustained during last week’s win against Auburn, coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday.

Weigman limped off the field in the second quarter of Saturday’s game at College Station, Texas, and did not return. Max Johnson played the second half and led the Aggies to a 27-10 victory.

“He was having some pain,” Fisher said during the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference. “We X-rayed and MRIed it and it didn’t show anything. Thought it was a normal sprain. Then got a CT scan and it showed us some things in there that they’re going to have to go in and fix and get that done.”

Johnson will start Saturday when Texas A&M plays Arkansas.

Weigman has thrown for 979 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions for the Aggies (3-1).

Johnson, an LSU transfer with starting experience, threw two touchdowns in relief of Weigman last week. Johnson started three games for A&M last season but was replaced by Weigman after he injured his hand.