Texas A&M, Texas ranked in AP Top 25 Preseason Poll

Texas A&M logo

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) The preseason AP Top 25 is all about hope and optimism.

Reality Check is all about, well, being realistic. Sometimes the truth can be painful.

As has become tradition, the first AP Top 25 Reality Check of the season is a reminder that your promising college football team, newly minted with a cool ranking as it heads into the season, might turn out to be not as good as you and the poll voters thought.

Alabama is No. 1, followed by Oklahoma, Clemson and Ohio State in the poll presented by Regions Bank and released Monday.

From 2010-2020, on average, 9.5 teams that appeared in the preseason Top 25 finished the season unranked — about 38% of the picks. During that time, the fewest preseason ranked teams to finish outside the final Top 25 was seven in 2011; the most was 12, in 2010.

Even in an anything-but-normal 2020 season played through the pandemic, the number of teams that started the season ranked only to finish unranked was a typical 10.

There are two representatives from the state of Texas in the preseason poll. Texas A&M leads the way at number 6 and the University of Texas is ranked 21st.

The 2021 season kicks off for college football on August 28.

Released August 15

RANKTEAMPV RANKCONFERENCEPOINTS
1Alabama (0-0)1SEC1,548 (47)
2Oklahoma (0-0)6Big 121,462 (6)
3Clemson (0-0)3ACC1,447 (6)
4Ohio State (0-0)2Big Ten1,393 (1)
5Georgia (0-0)7SEC1,364 (3)
6Texas A&M (0-0)4SEC1,223
7Iowa State (0-0)9Big 121,160
8Cincinnati (0-0)8American Athletic1,014
9Notre Dame (0-0)5ACC1,009
10North Carolina (0-0)18ACC999
11Oregon (0-0)Pac-12968
12Wisconsin (0-0)Big Ten743
13Florida (0-0)13SEC728
14Miami (FL) (0-0)22ACC663
15USC (0-0)21Pac-12660
16LSU (0-0)SEC631
17Indiana (0-0)12Big Ten549
18Iowa (0-0)16Big Ten513
19Penn State (0-0)Big Ten456
20Washington (0-0)Pac-12449
21Texas (0-0)19Big 12350
22Coastal Carolina (0-0)14Sun Belt232
23Louisiana-Lafayette (0-0)15Sun Belt208
24Utah (0-0)Pac-12176
25Arizona State (0-0)Pac-12125

Others receiving votes:Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2

