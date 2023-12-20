Texas A&M receiver Evan Stewart became the latest member of the Aggies’ top-ranked recruiting class from 2022 to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, bringing the total number of players from that group to seven.

Stewart was the Aggies second-leading receiver in an injury shortened 2023 season, with 38 catches for 514 yards in eight games.

Stewart joins defensive linemen Walter Nolen and LT Overton, defensive back Deuce Harmon and tight end Jake Johnson as blue-chip members of the Aggies’ heralded 2022 signing class to enter the portal during the winter window.

Overall, 14 Texas A&M scholarship players have entered the portal since coach Jimbo Fisher was fired in mid-November. A&M hired former Aggies defensive coordinator and Duke coach Mike Elko to replace Fisher earlier this month.

Earlier Tuesday, Overton committed to Alabama. He was a five-star recruit who was on track to be in the 2023 class, but reclassified to 2022 to be part of Texas A&M’s No. 1-rated signing class.

The 6-5, 265-pound Overton, who is from Georgia, played more as a freshman than a sophomore but overall appeared in 23 games and made 48 tackles.

Earlier this week, Johnson announced he was joining his brother, quarterback Max Johnson, in transferring to North Carolina.

USC also had another former blue-chip recruit enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, with defensive end Korey Foreman joining quarterback Malachi Nelson, cornerback Domani Jackson and linebacker Tackett Curtis.

Foreman was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021, but never developed into a consistent contributor for the Trojans.

Other notable commitments Tuesday included:

— Offensive lineman Cayden Green announcing he is transferring home to Missouri from Oklahoma. The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Green, who is from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, started five games at guard as a freshman for the 12th-ranked Sooners this season. He was one of the top offensive line recruits in the 2023 recruiting class and will have three years of eligibility left.

— Another Texas A&M defensive lineman, Fadil Diggs, became the latest notable transfer to commit to Syracuse. Diggs is a junior from New Jersey and played for new Syracuse defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson at A&M.

Diggs is the third Southeastern Conference transfer under new Syracuse coach Fran Brown, who also landed commitments from former Georgia receivers Zeed Haynes and Jackson Meeks. Diggs’ younger brother, Fatim, is a high school recruit who is committed to Syracuse.

The early signing period for high school prospects starts Wednesday.

— London Humphreys, Vanderbilt’s second-leading receiver this past season, said he was transferring to Georgia. Humphreys caught 22 passes for 439 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman in 2023.

— Offensive linemen Monroe Mills, a starter for Texas Tech the last two seasons, announced he is going to Louisville. The Cardinals portal class also includes Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough, South Alabama receiver Caullin Lacy, Alabama receiver Ja’Corey Brooks and Harvard defensive lineman Thor Griffith.