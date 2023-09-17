AUSTIN (KXAN) — Round Rock scored 10 points in the final 1:10 to top Westwood 24-21 in the Battle for the Bell on Friday at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.
Round Rock running back Moose Garlington punched in a 3-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21-21, and the Dragons quickly put Westwood in a punting situation with 0:33 left. Round Rock came after the punt and blocked it to take over at the Warriors’ 18-yard line.
With 0:10 left, Round Rock kicker Kai Haruki nailed a 39-yard field goal that ended up being the game-winning score and the first win of the season for the Dragons.
In other action around the area, Weiss stayed undefeated following a wild 52-50 win over New Braunfels at The Pfield. Rouse took out Liberty Hill 28-17 and Bastrop topped Pflugerville in overtime 48-42. That game was played in Smithville after being postponed from Thursday due to lightning.
Vandegrift, No. 6 in the Class 6A Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press poll, eased past Stony Point 48-7 and Wimberley beat Fredericksburg 48-10.
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
Bastrop 48, Pflugerville 42 (OT)
Bellville 56, Cameron Yoe 22
Blanco 57, Boerne Gevena 35
Boling 42, Luling 0
Bowie 34, Anderson 30
Brentwood 24, D’Hanis 13
Buda Johnson 37, Del Valle 0
Burnet 35, Giddings 7
Coleman 26, Llano 20
Dripping Springs 56, Austin High 0
Elgin 64, Cedar Creek 14
FW Covenant Classical 48, Veritas 0
Granger 35, Goldthwaite 6
Hill Country 50, Cedar Park Summit Christian 0
Hillsboro 75, Jarrell 44
Houston St. Thomas 51, Regents 41
Johnson City 53, Florence 14
Kerrville Tivy 34, Marble Falls 0
Lago Vista 35, La Grange 20 (game called with 1:41 left due to stadium power outage)
Laredo Alexander 31, San Marcos 24
LBJ 62, Northeast 0
Madisonville 63, Caldwell 0
Manor 42, McNeil 31
Poth 48, Schulenburg 7
Rouse 28, Liberty Hill 17
SA Davenport 65, Lockhart 38
SA Young Men’s Leadership Academy 52, Manor New Tech 7
St. Dominic Savio 21, Schertz John Paul II 14
Taylor 49, Smithville 19
Travis 31, Navarro 14
Tuscola Jim Ned 38, Rockdale 12
Round Rock 24, Westwood 21
Vandegrift 48, Stony Point 7
Vista Ridge 28, Cedar Ridge 7
Weiss 52, New Braunfels 50
Wimberley 48, Fredericksburg 10
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Allen 63, McKinney Boyd 7
Arlington Bowie 37, Royse City 31
Arlington Martin 55, Temple 41
Belton 41, San Angelo Central 38
Cypress Ranch 66, Cypress Woods 41
Cypress Springs 35, Cypress Park 29
Deer Park 49, Clear Brook 6
Dickinson 37, Klein Oak 8
Duncanville 76, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0
Eagle Pass 35, Edinburg North 14
Edinburg Vela 31, McAllen Memorial 27
Euless Trinity 28, Saginaw Boswell 21
Fort Bend Clements 41, Fort Bend Crawford 9
Garland 24, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14
Garland Sachse 45, Garland Rowlett 7
Harlingen South 30, Brownsville Rivera 0
Houston Clear Lake 36, Channelview 13
Justin Northwest 45, FW Brewer 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 38, Katy Tompkins 28
Katy Taylor 31, Katy Seven Lakes 10
Keller 36, Northwest Eaton 20
Killeen Harker Heights 27, Odessa Permian 25
La Porte 49, Baytown Lee 20
Laredo Johnson 10, Edinburg Economedes 3
League City Clear Springs 28, Huntsville 10
Longview 42, Lufkin 0
Los Fresnos 63, La Joya 0
Mansfield 42, Mansfield Legacy 31
McKinney 51, Little Elm 10
Mesquite 35, Arlington Lamar 17
Midland 36, Lubbock Monterey 8
North Crowley 62, FW Paschal 0
Odessa 36, Amarillo 35
Pasadena Rayburn 70, Houston Chavez 26
Prosper 31, Denton Guyer 28
PSJA 35, Brownsville Hanna 12
Richardson 38, Irving Nimitz 14
Richardson Lake Highlands 28, Dallas Jesuit 14
Rockwall-Heath 31, Hewitt Midway 24
SA East Central 27, Del Rio 0
SA Northside Brandeis 42, LEE 6
San Benito 63, Mission Memorial 25
Smithson Valley 24, SA Wagner 7
The Woodlands College Park 70, Cleveland 10
Waxahachie 39, Cedar Hill 21
Weslaco 28, Mission Sharyland 7
Wolfforth Frenship 17, Abilene 12
CLASS 5A
Aledo 50, Azle 7
Angleton 38, Richmond Foster 10
Barbers Hill 49, Crosby 34
Brownsville Memorial 27, Port Isabel 13
Bryan Rudder 31, Killeen Chaparral 16
Burleson Centennial 33, Lewisville The Colony 14
Canyon Randall 30, Wichita Falls 28
Carrollton Smith 35, N. Richland Hills Birdville 30
Castroville Medina Valley 44, Laredo Martin 10
Cleburne 13, Granbury 6
Crowley 50, Weatherford 29
Dallas Highland Park 63, Irving 3
Dallas Kimball 55, Arlington Hou 14
Dallas Kimball 55, Arlington Sam Houston 14
Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Dallas Parish Episcopal 14
Denton Braswell 34, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Denton Ryan 40, Saginaw 0
Donna 43, Edcouch-Elsa 37
Ennis 56, Corsicana 8
Forney 69, West Mesquite 0
Frisco 42, Frisco Centennial 0
FW Arlington Heights 64, FW Polytechnic 14
Humble Kingwood Park 34, Baytown Sterling 7
Lake Dallas 41, Grand Prairie 13
Longview Pine Tree 34, Jacksonville 13
Lubbock 43, San Angelo Lake View 41
Lubbock Coronado 27, Abilene Cooper 21
Lucas Lovejoy 34, Terrell 20
Magnolia West 58, Fort Bend Kempner 0
Manvel 20, Friendswood 17
Mercedes 42, La Feria 6
Midlothian 41, Waco 0
Plainview 30, Dumas 24
Port Arthur Memorial 45, New Caney Porter 28
PSJA Southwest 33, Brownsville Porter 23
Red Oak 49, Killeen Ellison 18
Roma 42, Zapata 27
SA Alamo Heights 49, SA McCollum 28
SA Lanier 15, SA Edison 0
SA Southside 27, SA Southwest 7
Seagoville 34, Dallas Spruce 7
Sherman 44, Frisco Lebanon Trail 20
Texarkana Texas 17, Tyler Legacy 14
Tyler 21, North Mesquite 6
Uvalde 21, Crystal City 7
Whitehouse 52, Henderson 49
Willis 63, Conroe 14
CLASS 4A
Bandera 35, SA Cole 28
Bay City 29, Sealy 7
Beeville Jones 24, Somerset 21
Boerne 50, Gregory-Portland 22
Brownsboro 29, Longview Spring Hill 28
Brownwood 46, Glen Rose 34
Burkburnett 34, Bowie 21
Carthage 38, Marshall 13
Center 28, Daingerfield 21
Dalhart 21, Friona 7
Decatur 56, Pampa 0
El Campo 48, Wharton 18
Gatesville 44, Mexia 16
Graham 67, Iowa Park 6
Hereford 26, Amarillo Tascosa 14
Hondo 44, Devine 6
Kilgore 44, Hallsville 9
La Vernia 39, Geronimo Navarro 22
Lubbock Estacado 62, Levelland 9
Lumberton 63, Bridge City 28
Mineral Wells 48, Sanger 10
Monahans 43, Snyder 22
Navasota 35, Huffman Hargrave 7
Needville 49, Sweeny 14
Pearsall 6, Poteet 0
Raymondville 39, Hidalgo 14
Robinson 32, Fairfield 14
Seminole 34, Andrews 26
Sunnyvale 37, Ferris 19
Sweetwater 55, Big Spring 30
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Frisco Memorial 21
Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Nacogdoches 22
Van 28, Paris 27
Vernon 29, Idalou 22
Waco La Vega 49, Lorena 42
Wills Point 43, Waxahachie Life 21
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 20, Post 3
Altair Rice 56, Palacios 7
Anderson-Shiro 70, Evadale 0
Arp 36, Tenaha 35
Big Lake Reagan County 22, Iraan 14
Brady 26, Dublin 21
Breckenridge 41, Eastland 35
Brownfield 47, Dimmitt 29
Buna 49, Kountze 14
Callisburg 56, Bonham 21
Canadian 63, Perryton 13
Clyde 56, Ballinger 0
Coahoma 48, C-City 20
Columbus 48, Houston North Forest 0
Comfort 55, Brackett 15
Corsicana Mildred 29, Price Carlisle 15
Diboll 42, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 13
East Bernard 49, Shiner 6
Falfurrias 55, Aransas Pass 8
Franklin 29, Jasper 14
Ganado 49, Danbury 0
Gladewater Sabine 30, Mount Vernon 27
Grandview 69, Dallas A+ Academy 13
Groesbeck 57, Crockett 0
Gunter 35, Brock 12
Hardin 47, Hull-Daisetta 0
Hitchcock 47, Houston Wheatley 7
Holliday 24, Childress 14
Jacksboro 51, Cisco 0
Jourdanton 41, Goliad 20
Kemp 28, Rice 0
Leonard 53, Trenton 12
Littlefield 47, Lamesa 18
Lubbock Roosevelt 30, Slaton 0
Lyford 27, Hebbronville 12
Lytle 23, Natalia 14
Malakoff 51, Gladewater 7
McGregor 35, Clifton 7
Muleshoe 61, Tulia 6
New Diana 35, Redwater 28
Newton 58, West Orange-Stark 54
Paradise 49, Millsap 7
Pottsboro 28, Muenster 7
Quitman 30, Ore City 8
Rio Vista 27, Santo 0
Shallowater 38, Midland Greenwood 28
Tatum 44, New London West Rusk 20
Teague 54, Buffalo 0
Tolar 41, Comanche 18
Troy 23, Cypress Community Christian 14
Universal City Randolph 51, SA Kennedy 0
Wall 42, Peaster 0
Whitewright 7, Sadler S&S Consolidated 6
Whitney 32, West 10
Winnsboro 56, New Boston 21
Woodville 19, Orangefield 7
Yoakum 20, Port Lavaca Calhoun 19
CLASS 2A
Albany 27, Hawley 14
Axtell 60, Hubbard 0
Booker 52, Hart 6
Boys Ranch 12, Morton 2
Chilton 19, Hearne 13
Clarendon 64, Smyer 26
Cushing 49, Saratoga West Hardin 6
Dawson 50, Kerens 21
Deweyville 54, Aiea, Hawaii 14
Farwell 47, Texico, N.M. 22
Fruitvale 60, Athens Christian School 0
Garrison 63, Alto 12
Gruver 61, Amarillo Highland Park 36
Hamilton 40, Early 0
Harper 43, Center Point 30
Holland 31, Bremond 21
Honey Grove 47, Simms Bowie 0
Itasca 28, Bartlett 12
Junction 41, Cross Plains 6
Kenedy 26, Somerville 17
La Villa 44, Monte Alto 0
Lindsay 56, Valley View 32
Lockney 55, Abilene Texas Leadership 16
Lovelady 60, Normangee 0
Menard 56, Bronte 28
Milano 21, Meridian 6
Miles 66, Winters 36
Olton 26, Bovina 20
Overton 68, Colmesneil 6
Panhandle 65, Amarillo River Road 31
Pineland West Sabine 44, Trinity 0
Roscoe 27, Sterling City 14
Santa Maria 42, Woodsboro 0
Seagraves 21, Sudan 20
Seymour 75, Quanah 18
Stratford 52, Vega 7
Sunray 65, Stinnett West Texas 0
Three Rivers 40, Banquete 6
Timpson 63, Waskom 12
Wallis Brazos 26, Nixon-Smiley 20
Weimar 51, Snook 20
Wellington 12, Spearman 6
Windthorst 20, Wheeler 14
Wink 28, Sundown 8
CLASS 1A
Apple Springs 48, Tyler Heat 0
Aquilla 78, Sidney 30
Aspermont 62, Lueders-Avoca 0
Avalon 65, Trinidad 18
Balmorhea 62, Marfa 14
Benjamin 61, Guthrie 0
Bowie Gold-Burg 54, Ladonia Fannindel 0
Bryson 46, Chillicothe 0
Cherokee 56, Bluff Dale 6
Coolidge 52, Oakwood 6
Covington 48, Perrin-Whitt 0
Crowell 82, Matador Motley County 52
Gilmer Union Hill 67, Milford 65
Gordon 58, Waco Live Oak Classical 8
Groom 52, Claude 26
Hamlin 38, Munday 7
Happy 68, Kress 22
Ira 72, Loraine 46
Jayton 52, Petersburg 0
Jonesboro 50, Newcastle 38
Knox City 77, Rankin 32
Lamesa Klondike 86, Ackerly Sands 56
Lenorah Grady 66, Midland Trinity 36
Lingleville 54, Three Way 7
May 49, Garden City 30
McLean 54, Lefors 0
Medina 66, Bulverde Bracken 16
Miami 56, Paducah 28
New Home 38, Floydada 7
O’Donnell 54, Lubbock Home School Titans 32
Oglesby 54, Fredericksburg Heritage 8
Robert Lee 52, Blackwell 8
Rochelle 70, Lometa 59
Ropesville Ropes 33, Hale Center 6
Roscoe Highland 50, Mertzon Irion County 42
Saint Jo 54, Forestburg 8
Santa Anna 59, Blanket 38
Southland 34, Lorenzo 12
Strawn 45, Gorman 0
Veribest 60, Baird 12
Vernon Northside 51, Haskell Paint Creek 6
Welch Dawson 50, Lubbock Christ The King 21
Westbrook 52, Spur 6
Whiteface 60, Anton 0
Whitharral 56, Dora, N.M. 6
Zephyr 48, Lohn 2
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 58, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 8
Argyle Liberty Christian 56, Grapevine Faith 3
Bay Area Christian 38, Tomball Rosehill 35
Beaumont Legacy Christian 60, Burkeville 50
Bellaire Episcopal 56, FW Nolan 0
Brownsville St. Joseph 43, Victoria St. Joseph 21
Bryan Allen Academy 45, Savoy 0
Bryan St. Joseph 46, Baytown Christian 30
Bullard Brook Hill 55, White Oak 20
Conroe Covenant 58, Logos Prep 8
Dallas Bishop Dunne 72, Tyler Gorman 7
FW All Saints 34, Plano Prestonwood 27
FW Nazarene 70, Keller Harvest Christian 28
Lubbock Christian 96, Waco Reicher 0
Lucas Christian 58, Dallas Lutheran 12
Pasadena First Baptist 65, High Island 0
Rockwall Heritage 60, Rockwall Providence Academy 14
SA Antonian 35, SA Memorial 13
SA Castle Hills 66, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20
SA Central Catholic 38, Floresville 14
Temple Holy Trinity 54, Buckholts 6
Tomball Concordia 20, Houston Lutheran South 16
Tyler Grace Community 49, Lone Oak 14
OTHER
Azle Christian School 51, Greenville Christian 0
Bloomington def. Runge , forfeit
Bulverde Gloria Deo 59, SA Winston 12
EP Pebble Hills 49, EP El Dorado 10
Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 34, Prestonwood North 27
Frassati Catholic 35, Houston KIPP 6
Frisco Panther Creek 31, Aubrey 7
Gholson 45, Morgan 12
Grand Oaks 13, Conroe Caney Creek 7
Iowa Colony 51, West Columbia 14
Lake Belton 44, Killeen Shoemaker 35
Melissa CHANT 64, Garland Christian 19
Mount Calm 45, Hill Homeschool 0
Pieper 57, Hallettsville 27
Plano Coram Deo 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 4
Refugio def. Bishop , forfeit
Rio Grande City La Grulla 38, Brownsville Lopez 21
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 27, SA South San Antonio 12
Sulphur, Okla. 62, Whitesboro 21
Van Horn def. Sanderson , forfeit
Waco Texas Wind 62, Walnut Springs 14
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 64, Rule 6