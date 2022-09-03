AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday.

Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner.

Below are scores from Central Texas, and also scores from the remainder of Texas compiled by the Associated Press.

Scores from around Central Texas

Westlake 47, Converse Judson 14

Cibolo Steele 35, Lake Travis 28

Mason 27, Brady 7

Lago Vista 41, Little River Academy 29

Dripping Springs 37, Converse Wagner 7

Florence 25, Bruceville-Eddy 14

Elgin 38, Akins 7

Schertz Clemens 42, Del Valle 19

Wimberely 35, Pieper 0

Holland 40, Valley Mills 14

Lometa 44, Blum 38

May 77, St. Stephen’s 46

Lexington 43, Troy 24

Glenn 35, Victoria West 3

Leander 38, Bastrop 23

Vandegrift 45, Cedar Park 0

Hutto 56, Liberty Hill 49

Georgetown 41, Vista Ridge 27

Brownwood 55, Marble Falls 16

Lutheran South 25, St. Michael’s 15

Round Rock 52, San Antonio Reagan 31

Regents 31, Midland Christian 14

Stony Point 24, Killeen 16

Llano 29, Burnet 21

Manor 34, Cornerstone 13

Giddings 21, Jarrell 14

Antonian 24, Blanco 16

Lockhart 37, Connally 12

Canyon Lake 6, Fredericksburg 0

Cuero 46, Navarro 13

Columbus 44, La Grange 7

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Allen 49, Houston King 14

Amarillo Tascosa 48, Midland Legacy 27

Arlington Martin 44, Cedar Hill 6

Coppell 30, South Grand Prairie 26

Cypress Creek 56, Tomball Memorial 54

Deer Park 33, League City Clear Creek 14

Denton Guyer 44, Aledo 14

Dickinson 14, Fort Bend Ridge Point 0

Donna North 14, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9

Eagle Pass 35, Boerne-Champion 27

Edinburg North 19, Brownsville Rivera 9

Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg 13

Harlingen 76, Mercedes 21

Katy 35, Humble Atascocita 28

Killeen Harker Heights 27, Smithson Valley 13

Klein Cain 42, The Woodlands College Park 0

McAllen 26, Mission 7

Mesquite 44, North Mesquite 32

Northwest Eaton 27, Little Elm 24

Pasadena 36, Houston Spring Woods 7

Plano 35, Keller Central 34

Plano East 47, Garland Naaman Forest 40

Richardson Lake Highlands 27, Lewisville Flower Mound 17

Rockwall 51, Dallas Jesuit 23

SA East Central 34, SA Roosevelt 23

SA Johnson 38, SA Northside O’Connor 23

SA MacArthur 42, SA Northside Holmes 33

SA Northside Warren 35, Del Rio 15

SA South San Antonio 31, Sotomayor 17

San Angelo Central 52, EP Montwood 49

San Benito 49, Brownsville Pace 0

Southlake Carroll 38, Lewisville Marcus 7

Waco 45, Dallas White 27

Waxahachie 50, Arlington Lamar 7

CLASS 5A

Angleton 17, Houston Clear Lake 7

Baytown Goose Creek 51, Houston Bellaire 7

Burleson Centennial 42, Frisco 14

Castroville Medina Valley 16, SA Northside Jay 3

CC Calallen 41, Mexico, N.Y. 6

Dallas Conrad 40, Dallas Adamson 6

Denton Braswell 48, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

EP Parkland 9, EP Austin 7

Floresville 21, SA Southwest 14

Frisco Wakeland 28, FW Brewer 6

FW Wyatt 21, Joshua 6

Huntsville 21, Bryan 14

Lancaster 21, Dallas South Oak Cliff 3

Lufkin 37, Nacogdoches 0

Midlothian 28, Ennis 10

New Caney 49, New Caney Porter 0

Port Arthur Memorial 42, Nederland 21

Red Oak 35, Arlington Seguin 25

Royse City 47, Lewisville The Colony 20

SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Brackenridge 23

SA Burbank 24, SA Houston 14

SA Highlands 27, SA McCollum 10

SA Kennedy 27, Lytle 13

SA Lanier 36, SA Jefferson 6

Saginaw Boswell 41, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20

Santa Fe 34, Vidor 22

Seagoville 47, North Dallas 8

Sherman 34, Princeton 30

Somerset 23, SA Southside 14

Sulphur Springs 34, Mount Pleasant 17

Texarkana Texas 48, Colleyville Heritage 23

Uvalde 34, Eagle Pass Winn 28

West Mesquite 51, Mesquite Poteet 21

WF Rider 30, Decatur 24

CLASS 4A

Anna 39, Aubrey 34

Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 18

Beeville Jones 41, Orange Grove 6

Boerne 41, Pleasanton 7

Caddo Mills 42, Bullard 35

Carthage 51, Pittsburg 22

Celina 65, Dallas Bishop Lynch 3

Glen Rose 49, Gatesville 14

Godley 31, Quinlan Ford 7

Hidalgo 27, Rio Grande City La Grulla 21

Hondo 52, Carrizo Springs 20

Iowa Park 63, FW Benbrook 21

Kennedale 27, Alvarado 12

La Feria 27, PSJA Southwest 25

Midlothian Heritage 64, Cleburne 0

Navasota 27, Madisonville 21

Pearsall 36, SA Cole 20

Poteet 16, Goliad 13

Robinson 35, Caldwell 7

Robstown 28, San Antonio YMLA 14

Sealy 48, Smithville 0

Sinton 44, Rockport-Fulton 27

Springtown 35, Graham 13

CLASS 3A

Clyde 26, Eastland 0

Coleman 48, Ballinger 0

Comanche 42, Bangs 18

Diboll 33, Kirbyville 24

Franklin 77, Mexia 13

Groesbeck 28, McGregor 14

Holliday 41, Tuscola Jim Ned 19

Jacksboro 28, Boyd 27

Lyford 46, La Villa 7

Mineola 44, Hughes Springs 34

New London West Rusk 55, Gladewater Sabine 7

San Diego 45, Kingsville King 7

Shallowater 40, Seminole 27

Tolar 51, Early 14

Van Alstyne 30, Frisco Lebanon Trail 26

Woodville 23, Newton 22

CLASS 2A

Albany 55, Dublin 14

Baird 50, Moran 0

Cross Plains 27, De Leon 6

Groveton 27, Trinity 0

Hull-Daisetta 12, Warren 6

La Pryor 27, Pettus 0

Miles 40, Sterling City 21

Olney 43, Petrolia 6

San Saba 19, Junction 6

Santo 20, Goldthwaite 7

Shamrock 44, Stinnett West Texas 6

Shiner 47, Vanderbilt Industrial 0

Stratford 41, Sunray 21

Three Rivers 31, Nixon-Smiley 20

Valley View 36, Alvord 27

CLASS 1A

Abbott 62, FW Covenant Classical 8

Benjamin 74, Wildorado 0

Blackwell 48, Eden 0

Blanket 40, Bryson 12

Bluff Dale 52, Perrin-Whitt 6

Borden County 60, Meadow 14

Brackett 42, Kenedy 20

Claude 70, Hedley 46

Garden City 54, Menard 8

Gilmer Union Hill 67, Burkeville 0

Happy 64, Follett 14

Hermleigh 52, Abilene Christian 38

Kopperl 24, Brookesmith 8

Lingleville 56, Vernon Northside 6

Lueders-Avoca 0, Santa Anna 0

McLean 77, Amarillo PCHEA 0

Medina 60, Paint Rock 0

Miami 69, Lefors 12

Nazareth 67, Hart 7

Newcastle 49, Woodson 0

Oakwood 55, Campbell 6

Premont 60, Progreso 7

Rankin 58, Imperial Buena Vista 8

Richland Springs 52, Austin Royals 0

Rochelle 70, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20

Sanderson 47, Marfa 0

Sidney 50, Rising Star 44

Strawn 52, Dallas Lutheran 50

Throckmorton 36, Roscoe Highland 26

Turkey Valley 46, Springlake-Earth 12

White Deer 66, Anton 16

Whitharral 60, Kress 38

Zephyr 46, Veribest 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Conroe Covenant 62, Giddings State School 0

Houston Lutheran South 25, Austin St. Michael 15

Houston St. Pius X 37, Beaumont Kelly 14

Lubbock Christ The King 50, Cotton Center 0

SA Antonian 24, Blanco 16

SA Central Catholic 48, SA Memorial 0

SA Christian 29, Dilley 13

Shiner St. Paul 38, SA Texas Military 35

OTHER

C.E. Byrd, La. 34, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7

Davenport 31, Kerrville Tivy 28

EP Pebble Hills 50, EP Del Valle 13

Hooker , Okla. 41, Wheeler 8

Jersey Village 35, Houston Langham Creek 30

Lake Belton 41, Buda Johnson 34

Longview Heritage 72, Fruitvale 0

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Roby 2

Plano Coram Deo 34, Waco Live Oak Classical 30

Randle 30, Port Lavaca Calhoun 24