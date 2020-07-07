Texas Rangers release 2020 schedule

FILE – In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a statue of Nolan Ryan stands in the empty plaza outside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The new Texas Rangers ballpark is among possible venues Major League Baseball could use if it decides to start the season with groups of teams in different areas. Among the different plans looked at by Major League Baseball is to use Texas as a mid-American hub. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Baseball is back in action following an agreement between MLB and the MLB players’ association.

The plan is to have a 60-game schedule with games to start on July 24.

The Texas Rangers will start the season against the Colorado Rockies at the new Globe Life Field and close the regular season with a four-game series against the defending A.L. champion Houston Astros.

Each weekday night home game will start at 7:05 CT.

It is currently unknown if MLB will allow fans despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s ruling that allows sports facilities to open to 50% capacity.

Below is the projected schedule:

Home – July 24-26 Colorado Rockies

Home – July 28-29 Arizona Diamondbacks

Away – July 31-August 2 San Fransico Giants

Away – August 4-6 Oakland A’s

Home – August 7-9 Los Angeles Angels

Home – August 10-12 SeattleMariners

Away – August 14-16 Colorado Rockies

Home – August 17-18 San Diego Padres

Away – August 19-20 San Diego Padres

Away – August 21-23 Seattle Mariners

Home – August 24-27 Oakland A’s

Home – August 28-30 Los Angeles Dodgers

Away – September 1-3 Houston Astros

Away – September 4-7 Seattle Mariners

Home – September 8-10 Los Angeles Angels

Home – September 11-13 Oakland A’s

Away – September 15-17 Houston Astros

Away – September 18-21 Los Angeles Angels

Away – September 22-23 Arizona Diamondbacks

Home – September 24-27 Houston Astros