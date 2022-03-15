HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Texas Southern men’s basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament, and back in the First Four, this time facing another team from Texas.

The Tigers will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday evening at 5:40 p.m. live on truTV.

TSU comes into the game with a 18-12 record, with a signature win coming at Florida early in the season.



This marks the third consecutive First Four appearance and fourth all-time for the Tigers, who have made it to March Madness in six of the last eight years.

Texas Southern celebrates a winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament championship against Alcorn State, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

TSU has won its past two First Four appearances in 2018 and 2021 with the latter taking place in Bloomington, Ind. due to the modified NCAA Tournament format in 2021.



TSU is 1-2 all-time against the Islanders with the last meeting between both teams in 2007 as current TSU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Kevin Granger served as head coach for that game during a 72-64 win in Corpus Christi.

The Islanders won the Southland Conference tournament in Katy on Saturday to clinch their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years. A&M-Corpus Christi has won seven of its last eight games.



The winner of Tuesday’s game heads to Fort Worth, Texas to face No. 1 seed Kansas in the Midwest Region on Thursday at Dickies Arena.