HOUSTON (CW39) – The Texas Tech Red Raiders topped the Ole Miss Rebels in Wednesday night’s TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston. I think its safe to say that the fan base at NRG was dominated by raider red. I joined in on the tailgating action myself. Teaming up with the in state team for a few rounds of corn hole.

Both teams paid tribute to Mississippi State’s head coach, and former Texas Tech, coach Mike Leach with decals on their helmets of a skull and crossbones, referencing Leach’s well-known love for pirates.

Tech held a strong 26-7 lead in the first half. The rebels made a game of it in the second half, inching to a 10-point deficient 35-25, before the rebels took control once again. Tech fan celebrated with a final score 42-25.