Both Texas and Texas A&M have punched their respective tickets to Omaha, Nebraska as the Aggie and Longhorn baseball teams won their super regional series to advance to the College World Series.

Texas will make a second straight CWS appearance and record 38th overall after getting out to a big lead early and routing East Carolina 11-1 to win the series 2-1. Ivan Melendez hit his nation-best 32nd homer and Tristan Stevens pitched six strong innings for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns, with a record of will face Notre Dame in their first game of the CWS. The Irish upset No. 1-seeded Tennessee in the super regionals.

Texas A&M pitcher Jacob Palisch (33) and catcher Troy Claunch (12) celebrate after the final out against Louisville during an NCAA college baseball super regional tournament game Saturday, June 11, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Meanwhile on Saturday, Dylan Rock drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning and No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M beat 12th-seeded Louisville 4-3 to win the College Station Super Regional and become the first team to earn a berth in the College World Series. Texas A&M (42-18) is heading to its seventh CWS looking for its first championship.

The Aggies will face Oklahoma in their first CWS game. Ole Miss and Arkansas have also advanced to the CWS on Sunday.

The final two CWS spots will be filled Monday when Connecticut plays No. 2 Stanford and Auburn meets No. 3 Oregon State in Game 3s. The CWS begins Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.