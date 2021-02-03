Houston Weather – Super Bowl weather forecast for Houston and Tampa

HOUSTON (CW39) Tampa is hosting super bowl lot of folks in that general area this weekend looks like a decent bet for some rain on Saturday into Sunday. Maybe some scattered rain around there. That front again with minor impact around here Sunday.

So what about Super Bowl weather? Probably 70’s during the day in Tampa with game time temperatures in the 60’s. Winds won’t be much of a factor at about 10 miles an hour or so.

If you’re going to be outdoors during Super Bowl ~ maybe watching the game outside, I’m thinkin 60’s here for Sunday with game time temperatures in the 50’s. That’s a little milder than it was looking. Again just the last couple of days because I think that front on Sunday won’t be quite as strong around here. So today a pretty nice day.

But you notice that south breeze picking up and it’s going to be quite gusty tomorrow stronger south winds. But that’s why we get up to near 80 degrees. Then we cool down Friday. We warm up a little Saturday. We have a little bit of a cool down coming our way Sunday.