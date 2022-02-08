HOUSTON (KIAH) – As we all gear up for the Big Game on Sunday, it’s important to remember safety when planning that drive to and from your viewing party.

If you can it may not be a bad idea to stay off the roads between stay off the roads around kick off (6-7pm) and after the game (10-11pm), according to the study done by insurance company Jerry.

The study also found that 42% of fatal crashes involve drivers with a BAC (blood alcohol content) above the legal limit of 0.08 g/dL, a higher percentage than on all other Sundays in February. Increased traffic before and on game day, paired with more drunk drivers on the road, make this weekend more dangerous than all others in February.

Jerry used crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over Super Bowl weekends (Saturday through Monday) from 2005-2019 to examine fatal crashes around the Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi stadium Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13 for the NFL title.