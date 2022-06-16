Here’s a couple of sports stories that happened on Thursday:

9 pitches, 3 Ks: Astros twice immaculate against Rangers

Two Houston pitchers had immaculate innings against the Texas Rangers, striking out three batters on nine pitches.

Houston starter Luis Garcia did it in the second inning Wednesday when he struck out Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller on nine consecutive pitches.

When Phil Maton took over for Garcia on the mound to start the seventh inning, the reliever had his own immaculate inning. And he did it against the same three batters.

Astros and Rangers officials said it was the first time in MLB history to have two nine-pitch, three-strikeout innings in the same game.

Source: Rockets trade Christian Wood for 4 players

A source with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick.

Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized.

It will not be finalized until the June 23 draft, the person said.

All eyes on the NFL’s pending decision on Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns and football fans everywhere are waiting for the NFL to determine an appropriate penalty for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women.

A person familiar with the league’s investigation told The Associated Press a decision is expected before training camp. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still ongoing.

Once it concludes, former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson will review the league’s findings to decide whether Watson violated the personal conduct policy and whether to discipline him.

Robinson was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association.

Tarren is early U.S. Open leader despite late-arriving clubs

Early U.S. Open leader Callum Tarren got a head start on his trip to Boston when he missed the cut in Canada last week. His clubs weren’t so lucky.

For the second time in two U.S. Open appearances, Tarren’s golf bag didn’t make it on the plane with him. He sent someone to the airport in Toronto to move things along, and they arrived a day later — in plenty of time for the tournament.

Tarren picked up four strokes in four holes, including an eagle on No. 8, to shoot a 3-under 67 and take the early lead at The Country Club. He was tied with 2011 champ Rory McIlroy and David Lingmerth.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.