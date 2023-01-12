HOUSTON (KIAH) — Tickets for the Houston Roughnecks, the local XFL team, will go on sale on Thursday morning.

XFL single-game tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $26 for individual tickets and can be purchased at XFL.com/tickets. Season tickets are also available, and prices start at $100 per seat.

The Roughnecks, who will play their home games at the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium, will play five home games in the 2023 season, beginning with the season opener on Saturday, Feb. 18 against the Orlando Guardians at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and FX.

Other home games include Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. the Arlington Renegades (6 p.m., ESPN2); Sunday, March 5 vs. the San Antonio Brahmas (7 p.m., ESPN2); Saturday, April 1 vs. the St. Louis Battlehawks (2 p.m., ESPN2) and Saturday, April 15 vs. the Vegas Vipers (11:30 a.m., ABC).

The XFL is back for 2023 after a two-year hiatus under a new ownership group led led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners. The league plans to continue its ways of providing pro football with innovative rules and an enhanced game experience for fans.