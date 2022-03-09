HOUSTON (KIAH) Tiger Woods daughter will be included in a special honor tonight for the golf ‘GOAT’. Woods along with Tim Finchem and Susie Maxwell Berning will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame this evening.

Daughter, Sam, 14, was chosen by her father to introduce him at the ceremony tonight. Sam is the eldest of Woods’ two children, born a day after Woods’ 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont runner-up finish.

Back in November, the golf great said it would not be realistic to return full-time to the sport he loves. That, after major accident over the summer where he sustained major injuries to his leg. He also said in November that his back also acts up. He’s had numerous surgeries in the past.

Tonight is the induction. The Masters is the first full week of April. Woods didn’t have a timetable, only that he wished the recovery was going faster than it was.