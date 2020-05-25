Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning defeat Phil Michelson to raise $20M for COVID-19 relief

CW39 Houston
Tiger Woods (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in The Match, donating over $20 million to charity and COVID-19 relief efforts. – TGRhttps://t.co/MN7rkMWy08— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 25, 2020
Tiger and Peyton for the win. 💯With a 1UP victory, @TigerWoods and Peyton Manning defeat @PhilMickelson and @TomBrady to win The Match: Champions for Charity. pic.twitter.com/CBz1BJjMN0— Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 25, 2020
He’s back ⚠️☢️ pic.twitter.com/QkGrtPt6fl— Tiger Woods Legion (@TWlegion) May 25, 2020
