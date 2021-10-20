HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Rockets and Houston-based Karbach Brewing Co. will debut a new beer collaboration at a local watch party. Partial proceeds from sales of this new beer will benefit the Rockets Clutch City Foundation.

The name and label artwork for the beer will be revealed at the event held at Karbach Brewery for the team’s season opener at Minnesota tonight.

Rocket fans 21-and-older have the opportunity to get a “first taste” of the beverage.

VIP Access

Fans interested in attending the watch party with VIP reserved access benefiting the foundation can attend by clicking here. VIP guests will receive a gift bag containing a T-shirt, pint glass, and a free order of the new beer for those of legal age.

General Admission

General admission is free and with RSVP by clicking here.

The unveiling and watch party will also feature giveaways, inflatables, autograph sessions with former Rockets Robert Horry and Vernon Maxwell. Clutch the Bear and the Clutch City Dancers will be on site and the Rockets Sonic Boom drumline will perform. The Rockets will also have a pop-up team shop on site with select gear and the Clutch City Foundation will host a silent auction along with other fundraising efforts. In addition to these activities, fans will also be able to watch Game 5 of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox on multiple TV screens.