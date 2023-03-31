HOUSTON (KIAH) – The top 24 players who will play in the HBCU All-Star game is set to be announced today. Houston Mayor Turner will be joined by the HBCU All-Stars organization today to announce the players that will take part in game this Sunday, April 2 at the prestigious TSU H&PE arena. The announcement is anticipated at 2 p.m. at City Hall on Bagby Street.

“The 24 players that have been selected represent the best in college basketball at our country’s prestigious black colleges and universities. says The HBCU All-Stars Founder Travis Williams. “Our HBCU All-Stars national scouting staff did an amazing job for the past five months evaluating some of the most talented players from the 49 participating HBCUs. We know there were many players deserving of this great opportunity to play in this historic and second annual HBCU All- Star game.”

Along with the announcement, the organization will also announce the postseason award winners who will be honored at the game in April.

The organization says their mission is to showcase the “Best in Black Colleges Basketball,” as well as advocate, educate, mentor, and invest in HBCU students, athletes, and coaches across the country.

The organizations owner, Travis Williams also met with some students ahead of the game to help promote kindness and give back to the Houston community. He teamed up with AT&T to give out free laptops to the entire class of senior students at Jack Yates High School Thursday as well as open a new ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ room set to be unveiled at a ribbon cutting immediately after the giveaway.

The HBCU All-Star game is set to air Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. and will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Tickets can be bought at hbcuallstargame.com.