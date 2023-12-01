HOUSTON (CW39) – Trill Tenders – co-owned by rap legend and restaurateur Bun B – will make its Houston debut this Sunday, Dec. 3, with a pop-up outside of NRG Stadium prior to the Houston Texans-Denver Broncos Week 13 NFL matchup.

The pop-up starts at 9:30 a.m. and will be open to the public through kickoff at 12 p.m. Trill Tenders will be set up at the Modelo Golden Lion Tailgate, located on the BULLevard near the Amegy Bank gate outside the southeast corner of the stadium. The first 100 people to arrive at the Modelo tailgate will receive free tenders; guests must be at least 21 to enter the tailgate. Trill Tenders also will be available for purchase outside of the tailgate for fans of all ages.

Trill Tenders launched at 2023 Tenderfest in Los Angeles in October, winning top honors at the event billed as the world’s largest chicken tenders festival. Earlier this month, it also appeared at ComplexCon in Long Beach, Calif., and offered a sneak peek to Houstonians at the Texans’ Taste of the Texans fundraising event at NRG Stadium.

Featuring jumbo tenders, crispy with a light batter and Trill Tenders seasoning, combos will be served with Cajun crinkle-cut fries and dipping sauces. Trill Tenders is led by Bun B (Bernard Freeman) with partners Andy Nguyen and Nick Scurfield and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares. Trill Burgers, located at 3607 S Shepherd Dr., is a vendor inside NRG Stadium in Sections 115, 135, 522 and 548 for all Texans home games.