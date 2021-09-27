Tucker’s 66-yarder sets record, gives Ravens win at Detroit

Baltimore Ravens players celebrate a Justin Tucker 66-yard field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Baltimore won 19-17. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

DETROIT (AP) — Texas native Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The @NFL’s all-time most accurate kicker, @jtuck9 🐐, just made the longest FG in NFL history. 66 freakin yards!



Fun fact: he played for #Austin’s @WHSChaps with @NickFoles, also same school as @drewbrees 🐐. https://t.co/0c6k3bMuq0 — CW39 Adam Krueger (@AdamKrueger) September 26, 2021

The kick topped the 64-yard field goal Matt Prater made for Denver against Tennessee on Dec. 8, 2013.

Lamar Jackson threw a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins on fourth-and-19 to get the Ravens across midfield with 7 seconds left. The superstar quarterback spiked the ball and threw it away on the next two snaps. Then Tucker — who made a 61-yard kick to beat the Lions in Baltimore’s previous visit to Detroit eight years ago — came out and made the record-breaking attempt.

Baltimore (2-1) went into the fourth quarter with a 16-7 lead and ended up trailing in the final minute.

Ryan Santoso made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with 1:04 left, giving coach Dan Campbell an opportunity to win his first game with the Lions (0-3). Santoso was promoted from Detroit’s practice squad on Saturday after kicker Austin Seibert went on the COVID-19 reserve list.