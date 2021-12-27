HOUSTON (KIAH) – Due to health and safety protocols within the University of Houston Men’s Basketball program, Tuesday’s American Athletic Conference opener vs. Cincinnati inside the Fertitta Center has been canceled, the Cougars announced.

The game will be considered a no-contest by the NCAA. As per conference policy and for the purpose of conference standings only, Cincinnati will be awarded a forfeit win, and Houston will be assessed a forfeit loss.

In light of the changing public health environment, the conferences athletics directors will meet this week to determine if changes need to be made to the league’s current policy.

The Cougars, 11-3 and ranked No. 13 in the latest AP poll, will next face Temple on Sunday, Jan. 2.