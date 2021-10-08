BIG GAME BANNER

Clayton Tune throws for 3 TDs, rallies Cougars past Tulane, 40-22

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Wide open Houston tight end Christian Trahan (85) catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown before Tulane defensive back Ajani Kerr (21) can make a play on the ball during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Clayton Tune passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns, including a go-ahead score late in the third quarter to Jeremy Singleton as Houston rallied past Tulane 40-22.

Tune threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes of 11 yards to Christian Trahan and 17 to Singleton to spot the Cougars to a 14-0 lead.

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) outruns Houston linebacker Mannie Nunnery (14) to the end zone for a touchdown late in the first half during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (A.J. Sisco/The Advocate via AP)

Tulane scrapped back with Tyjae Spears weaving 39 yards for a touchdown late in the first half, pulling the Green Wave within 17-15.

Just after halftime, Michael Pratt hooked up with Will Wallace on a 29-yard scoring pass as Tulane grabbed a 22-17 lead. The lead lasted just about seven minutes before Tune and the Cougars reasserted themselves.

Houston moves to 5-1 and 3-0 in American Conference play. The Cougars will next play East Carolina at home on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The win is Houston’s fifth in a row, the longest winning streak the Cougars have had since 2018.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss