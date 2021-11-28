Tune throws for 4 TDs, leads No. 19 Houston over UConn 45-17

Houston running back Alton McCaskill (22) scores a touchdown as Connecticut defensive back Durante Jones (19) fails to makes a tackle during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Clayton Tune threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns as No. 19 Houston tuned up for next week’s American Athletic Conference championship game with a 45-17 win over UConn.

Alton McCaskill had a 31-yard touchdown run, his 16th of the year for the Cougars, but left the game in the second quarter holding his right shoulder.

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune (3) throws a pass to Houston wide receiver Jake Herslow (87) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Connecticut, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

He finished with 54 yards on the ground for Houston, which plays at No. 4 Cincinnati for the AAC title next Saturday.

UConn quarterback Steven Krajewski had a 34-yard touchdown pass to freshman Kevens Clercius before leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury.