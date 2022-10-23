ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Clayton Tune threw for five touchdowns, with two scores apiece from Nathaniel Dell and Sam Brown, to help Houston beat Navy 38-20 on Saturday.

Tune had touchdowns of 6, 11, 3, 7 and 4 yards. He was 21 of 30 for 261 yards.

Tune passed for three touchdowns in the first half to build a 21-7 lead — Houston’s first halftime lead of the season. Tune connected with Dell twice in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead, and Houston was driving on its third possession before Brandon Campbell fumbled it into the end zone for a Navy touchback.

Brown, a West Virginia transfer, made his first touchdown grab for Houston to make it 31-14.

Dell had eight grabs for 93 yards and Brown had 33 yards for Houston (4-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference).

Houston tight end Matt Byrnes, right, reacts after making a touchdown catch in front of Navy safety Rayuan Lane III (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Houston wide receiver KeSean Carter runs a route against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Navy fullback Daba Fofana, center, is tackled by Houston linebackers Donavan Mutin (3), Treylin Payne (29) and Jamal Morris (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. Navy’s Kip Frankland, left, tries to help block on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai, center right, is sacked by Houston defensive lineman Atlias Bell (17) and defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Houston tight end Matt Byrnes makes a touchdown catch in front of Navy safety Rayuan Lane III (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Tai Lavatai was intercepted two times and Daba Fofana rushed for 89 yards and a score for Navy (2-5, 2-3). Daniel Davies had a field-goal attempt blocked with 46 seconds left before halftime and he was wide left early in the third quarter.