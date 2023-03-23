HOUSTON (KIAH) — Making the Sweet 16, college basketball’s regional semifinals, is an accomplishment for any team.

But the number one seeded Houston Cougars have much bigger goals.

U of H takes on number five seed Miami Friday night.

Tip-off is set for 6:15 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City — a game that will be televised on CBS.

The winner advances to the Elite Eight, the finals of the Midwest Region, to play the winner of the matchup between No. 2 seed Texas and number three seed Xavier.

That game will take place after the Cougars-Hurricanes matchup at the same arena and will also be televised on CBS.

If both the Cougars and the Longhorns win their games Friday, an all-Texas regional final Sunday would determine which team goes to the Final Four — the national semifinals — which will be played in Houston at NRG Stadium next weekend.

The Cougars have reached the Final Four six times in school history and have twice advanced to the national championship.

The 1983 and ’84 squads, nicknamed Phi Slama Jama, featured superstars like Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon, but they lost both championship games to North Carolina State and Georgetown respectively.

Houston last reached the Final Four two seasons ago, but the Cougars were beaten badly by eventual 2021 National Champion Baylor.

The 2023 team wants to improve upon that success and win the schools first national championship.