UH Coogs watch party Monday night at Avenida Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) The University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team has advanced on to the Elite 8 and Houstonians are ready to cheer their team on. You can join other Cougar fans at Avenida Houston in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center to cheer the team on in tonight’s game against the Oregon State Beavers.

Join fans Monday (March 29) at Avenida Houston in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center. Gates open at 4:15 p.m. and the game tips off at 6:15 p.m. Click here to get your FREE tickets to this special event. Tickets are limited to four (4) tickets per person.

There will be plenty of TVs including a large LED display of 100” + and multiple 65” and 70” TVs down the plaza for maximum viewing opportunities and plenty of room to social distance. Event will open two hours prior to tipoff. We will have a pre-game DJ, the Spirit of Houston Dance team, and Cheerleaders and Mascots and will be giving away Cougar goodies!

This event is outdoors on the Plaza and Wharf at Avenida Houston and COVID‑19 protocols will be in place. The event will be at a reduced capacity to ensure space for social distancing. Masks will be required and temperature checks will be conducted prior to entrance. Multiple hand sanitizing stations, physical distancing and group seating is required.

There are some seats on the plaza, but attendees are encouraged to bring your camp chairs or blankets for your group. Please remember to physically distance your chairs and blankets from other groups.

Get your tickets now and we are looking forward to seeing you Monday night, March 29 at Avenida Houston. Come Early, Be Loud and WearRED! ​