UH men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson signs contract extension

HOUSTON (CW39) After leading the Cougars to six consecutive 20 win seasons, head coach Kelvin Sampson signed a contract extension through the 2026-2027 season.

Sampson has coached the men’s basketball team since the 2017-18 season with a 104-23 overall record, two American Athletic Conference regular season titles and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

“I am looking forward to continuing our journey of building our basketball program to the best it can be,” Sampson said. “The greatest joy I have in coaching is being with these young men every day. I look forward to continue developing them on and off the court and chase championships.”

“Kelvin is a great ambassador for our University and the City of Houston,” University of Houston Board of Regents Chairman Tilman J. Fertitta said. “He’s an elite coach and built a top-10 program. I look forward to Kelvin leading our program for years to come.”

The Cougars currently rank in the top 10 of the AP Poll as the team gets ready for selection Sunday.