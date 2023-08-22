HOUSTON (KIAH) — Reggie Chaney, who played for the University of Houston men’s basketball team the last four seasons, has died at the age of 23, a school representative said.

The cause of death was not released.

Chaney, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward from Tulsa, Okla., played for the Cougars from 2018 to 2023, and was part of the 2021 team that made it to the Final Four.

He was named the American Athletic Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year this past season after averaging 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.